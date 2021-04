CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The regularly scheduled local COVID-19 news conference is streaming today, April 15.

This joint conference is held by the City of Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Health District. They are briefing the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the stream here when it is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.. (refresh)

City officials are requesting only one media representative from each outlet attending. This is not a public gathering.