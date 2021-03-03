Christus Spohn will continue to enforce mask mandate inside facilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital officials have announced that Gov. Abbott's lifting of the statewide masking made will not apply to the hospital's facilities.

"We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working, or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible," a statement released by the hospital system said. "We are continuing to closely evaluate the Governor's executive order and will do the same for any additional guidance or requirements issued by the State Department of Health and Human Services or other entities."

The hospital left room for future flexibility if vaccinations continue and infection rates decrease.

"We understand that as more Texans are vaccinated, additional decisions will need to be made by the state, cities, and counties in which our ministries reside, and we are prepared to respond accordingly," the statement read. "In the meantime, we remain focused on safely providing the care our communities need (whether COVID-related or not) and fulfilling our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ."