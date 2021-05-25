CDC shows at least 25 states have fully vaccinated half their adults for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control announced another milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

At least 25 states have fully vaccinated half of their adult population.

Nationwide nearly 50 percent of all adults have received both doses of the vaccine.

Case numbers are down 57 percent nationally from what they were just one month ago.

Texas isn't one of the states included in those numbers.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports just more than 41 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

Close to 51 percent have received at least one dose.

In Nueces County, just more than 40 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

