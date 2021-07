CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a somber day on Tuesday for the Corpus Christi Police Department and the community.

It was one year ago today that Senior Officer Charlie "Chuck" Williams lost his battle with COVID-19.

Williams served in law enforcement for 35 years.

And he had been assigned to CCPD's directed patrol division.

He was survived by his son and two daughters.

Our condolences to the Williams family and to his fellow officers in the police department.