CCISD set to return to full in-person learning for final 6 weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District students who have been learning with the hybrid class schedule will be able to return to class for the final six weeks of the school year.

Teachers learned of the class schedule changes in an email message Tuesday morning.

The return to the classroom would begin on April 26. The final day of that 28-day period is June 3.

CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said in a release that all high schools that have been using a hybrid schedule (Carroll, Moody, King, Ray, Veterans Memorial) will return to a five-days-a-week, in-person schedule.

Virtual instruction will remain available for families who prefer it.

Hernandez said that the district "highly recommend(s) students work closely with their teachers to discuss the advantages of in-person learning."

As these high schools prepare to return to regular schedules, all safety measures for the prevention of COVID-19 —including masks, daily screening prior to attending school, and social distancing —will remain in place.

Parents are asked to inform their campuses by Friday April 16, of whether your student will attend the sixth six weeks in person or learn via remote instruction.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.