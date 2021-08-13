CCISD releases guidelines on COVID-related absences

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD has received guidance from the Texas Education Agency on how to handle absences due to COVID-19.

The district is "actively making plans" to offer remote conferencing starting on Monday as an instructional option for students who can't attend schools because of temporary medical-related conditions. Remote conferencing is a Texas Education Agency-approved method of instruction for students who meet certain requirements.

Requirements allowing for this include that the student is unable to attend school because of a temporary medical condition and the total amount of remote conferencing instruction does not exceed more than 20 instructional days over the complete 2021-2022 school year.

At least one requirements that must be met include:

The student's temporary medical condition is documented by a physician licensed to practice in the United States that the student is to remain confined to their home or to a hospital.

The student has a positive test result for a communicable condition listed in 25 TAC §97.7. Texas Administrative Code (state.tx.us)

The student has been identified as having been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Also:

If the documented temporary medical condition persists longer than 20 instructional days over the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year, a waiver request must be submitted and approved for an extension of remote conferencing.

Students in a remote-learning setting must not be taught by a teacher who is also teaching in-person students at the same time. The campuses will determine if a student qualifies for remote conferencing based on the criteria listed above and notify parents/guardians.

CCISD also said it will continue to share more information about this and other pandemic-related programming as it becomes available. Throughout the year, CCISD will also continue to be a partner with parents to help our students advance their education while also promoting safety.

The district also said it wants to assure parents it is "working diligently to provide a safe learning and working environment.

"In addition to urging vaccines for those age 12 and up to protect ourselves and each other (particularly our youngest students), we highly encourage mask-wearing at all schools and district properties," the district said in a prepared release.