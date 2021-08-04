CCISD parents wondering if virtual learning could return to district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the nation and locally, some CCISD parents are wondering if virtual learning will be offered in the district.

"I think they need one another; I think they need that interaction," said CCISD parent Stefanie Cuperus, whose child is a ninth-grader. "Otherwise, they're going to be that anxious if you're always by yourself, that loneliness."

The district posted its return to in-person instruction and continuity of services plan on its website last week.

The plan outlines COVID-19 protocols for the district.

School officials say they did look into virtual learning, but the state isn't funding any online options.

"That is something that we looked into when it did not pass through the legislative session and the state decided not to allow that for school districts, we did not pursue it," CCISD superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "What I would say is if it came to a point that if the numbers were that alarming and we would need to uh reevaluate, we would certainly take a look at it at that time."

The district expects more guidance from the Texas Education Agency as the first day of classes approach.

