CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting next month, you'll be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine while waiting for a Corpus Christi RTA bus.

The CCRTA announced it's partnering with the City/County Public Health District to provide COVID-19 vaccines at each of their transfer stations.

They'll be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you get a vaccine there, you also get a free bus token.

The CCRTA will be releasing more information next week.