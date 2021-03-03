Brooks County leaders and residents react to end of mask orders

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County was the first in the area to require masks and to enforce a curfew, County Judge Eric Ramos says he expected Abbott to look at the order but believes this was too fast.

Brooks County remained rather low in numbers and I think that had to do with the fact that we kept on stressing the measures and we were one of the few that had a curfew in place.

Ramos believes that Governor Greg Abbott should have listed to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.

" I thought it might be at the end of the month, to have it come so quickly, certainly before spring break and before Easter, I think those are mistakes."

Sumara Salinas, a Brooks County resident and business owner lost her mother to the virus and knows first hand the effects of the disease. She said she will continue to enforce masks in her business and says the governors decision was wrong.

" The biggest fear is spring break coming up, Is it gonna rise or drop. I don't know if he is trying to test his water for this, i'm just confused and lost on why the chose this." She said.

Iris De los Santos agrees with Abbott but believes everybody has option to wear a mask or not.

“I am one hundred percent for it, it’s been a year since everything shutdown and we have been running around in fear, it’s time for us to get back to business.”