Brooks County businesses react to end of mask mandate

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Businesses in Brooks County area reacting to Gov. Greg Abbott's order that ended the state's mask mandate Wednesday and opened businesses at 100 percent capacity.

Lucy Flint has been cutting hair for 12 years in Falfurrias, which is something she loves to do. When the pandemic hit last year, Lucy's business shut down, like many others across the state.

Her business later reopened with precautions for her safety and the safety of others, as per the governor's previous orders, but this new batch is one she doesn't agree with.

"I don't think at this time it is a good idea, although numbers are down a bit," she said. "We have to be cautious. You don't know where people have been."

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos said he and the county commissioners are looking at what Austin did in enacting a citywide mask mandate. Of course, that does come with some legal wrangling.

"We have gone forward with what the governor wants, but that is an avenue we will look at," he said.

Ramos continues to urge businesses to require masks.