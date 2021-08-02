The surge in Delta COVID-19 variant cases has many wondering about the return to school this fall.

With children under 12 still ineligible for a vaccine and some area districts already seeing case numbers as they return to class, Coastal Bend communities are concerned as the pandemic continues.

Each school district in the Coastal Bend has, or is working on a back-to-school COVID-19 contingency plan, including Benavides ISD.

"Benavides ISD is committed to providing the highest quality education for all students in a safe and nurturing environment that supports continuous learning. The 2020-2021 Safe Return to School Plan was developed to accomplish the goal of elevating instruction through a seamless learning experiences regardless of a global pandemic. The conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are continually evolving, and Benavides ISD’s Safe Return-to-School plans will be constantly evaluated to adapt to the continuing trends of the COVID-19 virus, especially in Duval and surrounding counties. Please know that Benavides ISD will follow recommendations for school opening and operation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as state and local health officials. Circumstances related to COVID-19 may change throughout the coming school year, and this document will be updated as conditions change." - Benavides Independent School District

Here is a link to Benavides ISD's back-to-school COVID-19 plan.

