Beeville policeman Matthew Jimenez dies of COVID-19 symptoms

BEEVILLE, Texas — Matthew Adam Jimenez, a Beeville Police Department officer, has died of COVID-19 symptoms, local law enformement associations have confirmed.

"Our brother in blue fought valiantly but succumbed to his illness tonight," a post to the Beeville Police Officer's Association Facebook page said. "Officer Jimenez served the Beeville Police Department with honor and integrity. His smile and laughter will truly be missed. Heaven has gained another guardian angel tonight. Rest easy #5439, we have the rest from here."

The Bishop Police Department, along with law enforcement officers from other neighboring jurisdictions, gathered at Spohn Shoreline Hospital Sunday night to pay their respects to Jimenez.

We offer our deepest sympathy to Officer Jimenez's family, friends and the Beeville Police Department.