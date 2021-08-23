Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Beeville policeman Matthew Jimenez dies of COVID-19 symptoms

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy photo: Beeville Police Association.
Beeville policeman Matthew Jimenez died of COVID-19 symptoms, local law enforcement said.
Beeville policeman Matthew Jimenez died of COVID-19 symptoms
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 12:14:28-04

BEEVILLE, Texas — Matthew Adam Jimenez, a Beeville Police Department officer, has died of COVID-19 symptoms, local law enformement associations have confirmed.

"Our brother in blue fought valiantly but succumbed to his illness tonight," a post to the Beeville Police Officer's Association Facebook page said. "Officer Jimenez served the Beeville Police Department with honor and integrity. His smile and laughter will truly be missed. Heaven has gained another guardian angel tonight. Rest easy #5439, we have the rest from here."

The Bishop Police Department, along with law enforcement officers from other neighboring jurisdictions, gathered at Spohn Shoreline Hospital Sunday night to pay their respects to Jimenez.

We offer our deepest sympathy to Officer Jimenez's family, friends and the Beeville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.