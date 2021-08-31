Bee County COVID collation sets rules for testing

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County COVID Collation has set some guidelines in how it will test people during the current stages of the pandemic.

The collation can test 40 people at a time twice a week, the dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Because its testing staff is all volunteers, they do not have the manpower to do more testing.

With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases and the severity of this variant, tests can only be administered to test on people with the following symptoms identified by the CDC.

Fever or chills

Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have symptoms and need testing, call their COVID-19 hotline at 361-492-5981.

The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to scheduling conflicts we will not be conducting tests on Sept. 7.