Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Bee County COVID collation sets rules for testing

Group can test 40 people at a time, twice a week
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Guidelines have been set for the Bee County COVID Collation testing in Beeville.
Rules set for Bee County COVID collation testing
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:39:33-04

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County COVID Collation has set some guidelines in how it will test people during the current stages of the pandemic.

The collation can test 40 people at a time twice a week, the dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Because its testing staff is all volunteers, they do not have the manpower to do more testing.

With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases and the severity of this variant, tests can only be administered to test on people with the following symptoms identified by the CDC.

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore Throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you have symptoms and need testing, call their COVID-19 hotline at 361-492-5981.

The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to scheduling conflicts we will not be conducting tests on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.