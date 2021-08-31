Bee County COVID collation sets rules for testing

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County COVID Collation has set some guidelines in how it will test people during the current stages of the pandemic.
The collation can test 40 people at a time twice a week, the dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Because its testing staff is all volunteers, they do not have the manpower to do more testing.
With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases and the severity of this variant, tests can only be administered to test on people with the following symptoms identified by the CDC.
- Fever or chills
- Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore Throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have symptoms and need testing, call their COVID-19 hotline at 361-492-5981.
The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to scheduling conflicts we will not be conducting tests on Sept. 7.