CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the surge in COVID-19 cases across the Coastal Bend, the city has some advice if you're planning on a holiday gathering or a trip to the beach.

The Centers for Disease Control says you should avoid gathering in a group of larger than 10.

And if you're near people who you don't live with, minimize your contact with them.

They say you should also be sure to practice social distancing and wear your mask and avoid sharing items like utensils.