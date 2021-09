CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As more children are diagnosed with COVID-19, doctors are trying to find out if their symptoms are becoming more severe.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, pediatric COVID-19 cases were at record levels in late August.

Now, researchers are looking into whether COVID-19 is becoming more severe due to the delta variant or if it's due to other infections.

Doctors are hoping to have an answer by the end of this year.