CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More and more schools are getting access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Organizers say 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Thursday.

Students and staff took part in a drive-thru clinic there, which was ...which was also open to the public.

Anyone 16 or older was able to roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.