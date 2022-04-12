Consumer Price Index report to be released Tuesday

Tuesday’s report on inflation is expected to show another record setting month. The Consumer Price Index is expected to show an annual increase in prices of 8.4%. That would be the highest level since December 1981. Economists blame this month's inflation surge on rising energy prices, high rent, and higher food costs. Our Washington correspondent, Joe St. George has an in-depth look at the impact.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 12, 2022
