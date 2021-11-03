Coloring book from St. Jude’s educates kids about COVID-19 vaccines

With young kids starting to receive COVID-19 vaccines soon, psychologists say it's important to prepare kids before their appointment. A new coloring book from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is one resource that could help. It answers questions kids may have about the vaccines in simple, non-scary terms.

“You can use this as a tool to help inform a coping plan that you come up with your child. How are we going to prepare for this? Are you gonna wear your favorite outfit? What are we going to take to distract you. This is one of the tools that you can use to explain why you're doing this you're not doing it to be mean you're doing it to keep them and the rest of society safe,” said Jennifer Harman, PhD, a Psychologist with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Harman said young kids especially do better when they know what to expect. It can be helpful when you have something to show them, and don't have to come up with the right words about how to explain vaccines to them.

“We talk about COVID in my house with my preschooler and so you can color some of the pages that talk about wearing a mask and keeping distance. You could do it in piecemeal leading up to the appointment, that's how I personally plan plan to use it,” said Harman.

She said how far in advance it's best to give kids information varies by kid. But if you're not sure, she recommends the day before their vaccine appointment. You can find the coloring book by clicking here.