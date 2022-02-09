CCPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting. CCPD said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night when officers were on a traffic stop. Police said the driver took off and officers didn't go after him. But shortly after, there was a crash on Kostoryz Rd. near Marvin Baker Middle School.

When officers got the crash, they recognized the man as the driver who took off from the earlier traffic stop. They said the driver then broke out the window of the vehicle and ran away. Police said when they saw the man in an alley, he pulled out a weapon. That's when CCPD said an officer on the scene was forced to shoot the man. The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, his name has not been released.

Police also said three adults and a child recieved minor injuries from the crash that happened near Marvin Baker Middle School. The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.