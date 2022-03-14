CCISD asking for input regarding school calendar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christ Independent School District has launched a survey asking for feedback on adding more class time for the upcoming school year 2022-23.

The survey was released after a change to the school calendar.

The district stated it adjusted the placement of the intersession week, and is now asking students, parents and employees for their opinion on instructional start and stop times.

CCISD Executive Director for School Leadership John Prezas said the district wants to be able to provide students with more educational opportunities during the day, as well as provide teachers more time to plan.

"This is all just to receive input on were we to add instructional minutes with that duration preference be 10, 20 or 30 minutes," Prezas said.

Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers President Nancy Vera believes the change may be counterproductive.

"CCISD has not provided research and this is not researched-based at all what they are doing to show that the extended day is going to help children," she said. "In fact, teachers know that this is developmentally inappropriate."

Several CCISD parents said the district is not offering the option to oppose adding any minutes to class times.

"If they could be more clear, if they could say this is why we are doing this and by the way that is not on the survey, then maybe that would make a difference," CCISD parent Tyshan Pyle said.

Prezas said no decision has been made and those participating in the survey can leave their comments which will be taken into consideration. The deadline to take the survey is Friday, March 18.

