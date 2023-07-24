Cause of Corpus Christi house fire under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters said an investigation is underway after a house fire at Ft. Worth St. and Delaine Dr. It started around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning and firefighters were able to get the fire out just before 5:00 a.m. This is the second fire to break out in that area recently. A house fire also happened at Ft. Worth St. and Grant Pl. just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi firefighters said the fires are not related and no one inside the home at the time the fire broke out.

