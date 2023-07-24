CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters said an investigation is underway after a house fire at Ft. Worth St. and Delaine Dr. It started around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning and firefighters were able to get the fire out just before 5:00 a.m. This is the second fire to break out in that area recently. A house fire also happened at Ft. Worth St. and Grant Pl. just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi firefighters said the fires are not related and no one inside the home at the time the fire broke out.
Cause of Corpus Christi house fire under investigation
Fire broke out Monday morning at Ft. Worth St. and Delaine Dr.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 08:15:32-04
