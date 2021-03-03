Amber Alert discontinued, missing girl from Carrollton found

CARROLLTON, Texas — UPDATE 11:26 a.m.-

Rosemary Singer has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Carrollton, Texas are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl after her mother was found dead early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, police say 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer is believed to be with Ronald Lee Singer.

Police say the mother, 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by a roommate. The death is being investigated as a murder, police said.

Officers say they believe Ronald Lee Singer may be driving Ramos' 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

If you see the vehicle or have information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Carrollton police at (972) 466-3333.