Body found in search of twin boys who went missing swimming in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — A body has been found in the search for twin boys who went missing while swimming in Galveston, officials said.

As first published by ABC13, the child's body was found by someone walking in the beach area around 2 a.m. near 28th and the Seawall.

The child's body is said to match the description of one of the missing twins, according to the Galveston Beach Patrol Dispatch.

Officials said the boys were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday swimming on the west side of Pleasure Pier, about 20 yards from shore.

The family called 911 after not being able to locate the boys for about an hour, officials said.

Officials said the family told them they never saw the boys go below chest deep into the water.

It's also being reported that several people had to be rescued Monday due to strong rip currents in Galveston - including three boys and a girl, alongside a good Samaritan that had tried to assist.