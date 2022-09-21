Billions of dollars in benefits for elderly Americans go unused

Older adults are having trouble making ends meet as inflation continues to take a toll. For many, help is available, but they may not be aware of it.

A report from CBS shows nearly 14 million adults age 60 or older qualify for aid from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program but haven't signed up. Also, more than 3 million adults 65 or older are eligible but not enrolled in Medicare Savings Programs, which pay for Medicare premiums and cost sharing.

The Area Agency on Aging offers assessments to help people find out what they are eligible for, or can refer you to other organizations that conduct evaluations.

"We also see that people are scared because of the whole pandemic and they are very prideful and that's the hard part of trying to get them to come to us," said Shanice Mendoza with the Corpus Christi office for the Area Agency on Aging. "We'll help you, its confidential, we don't send it out to anyone else we take care of everything."

Appointments are available by calling (361) 883-3935 or clicking here.

