Best viral moments from 2024 Paris Olympics... so far
Prev
Next
(USA Today and Getty Images)
(USA Today and Getty Images)
Stephen Nodoroscik (left), Snoop Dogg (middle), and Gabriel Medina (right) have become viral sensations at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Posted
and last updated
From the pommel horse to the bottom of the pool, here are the best viral moments so far at the 2024 Paris Games.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.