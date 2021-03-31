Baylor and Houston faceoff in Texas showdown in the Final Four

LUCAS OIL STADIUM, Indianapolis — Two Texas universities punched their respective ticket to the 2021 Final Four Monday March 29th.

Houston broke a drought that had lasted since 1984. That was in the days of Phi Slama Jama when the high-flying team made their mark on basketball.

Baylor has now reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years. They finally broke through after losing in the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012 to eventual national champions.

Houston became the first team in NCAA history to knock off four double digit seeds. This also marked a return to the promised land since the "glory days".

You can catch the action on CBS April 3rd in the Lucas Oil Field Stadium.

*This story will be updated with tip-off time