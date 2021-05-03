Austin Police Department issues Amber Alert

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Wyatt Crowley. Police say Wyatt was last seen Sunday, May 2, 2021 wearing a spiderman sweatshirt.

Law enforcement officers are looking for 36-year-old Joshua Crowley in connection with his abduction. The suspect is driving a black, 2011, Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate number 737-763C.

Law enforcement officials say they believe Wyatt is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department at (737) 228-2414.

