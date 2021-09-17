Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy

PEARLAND, Texas — The Pearland Police Department is searching for 6-year-old Amari Daniel Baylor. An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing boy. Police said Amari is 4’6”, 60 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen around 7:50 p.m. wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes in Pearland.

Police said they are looking for an unknown wo, approximately 30 years old in connection with his abduction. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and driving a gray, unknown make and model SUV with a triangle shaped decal on rear window.

