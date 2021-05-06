A Milestone in the Mission to Mars

Space exploration technology company SpaceX has achieved a milestone in its mission to one day send humans to Mars.

The company launched another test flight of a Mars rocket prototype on Wednesday.

But unlike a string of prototypes before it, the rocket, named S-N-15, was able to launch six miles above Earth, perform a series of aerial moves, and most importantly, return to the surface and land upright on a landing pad.

The previous four launches of this nature ended in explosions.

S-N-15 is an early version of the vehicle that could one day carry astronauts on a mission to Mars.

All of the prototype rockets launched by SpaceX so far are far less powerful than the version planned for human travel.

While most of the test vehicles have contained three engines, the final version is expected to have nearly 30.