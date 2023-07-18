Teen who gained access to Corpus Christi hospitals has new charges in Oklahoma

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - — A teenager who pretended to be a physician assistant andgained access to local hospitals in Corpus Christi is now under a microscope in Oklahoma.

For nearly a month, Bailey posed as a medical professional and gained access to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area and Doctors Regional hospitals.

In December, he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies, including acting as a physician assistant without a license and forgery.

He was sentenced to deferred adjudication for those felonies.

Defendants sentenced to deferred adjudication are placed on probation and must satisfactorily complete the terms of probation in order to petition the court to have their records expunged.

In April, 6 Investigates learned that Bailey had traveled to Oklahoma without approval from the probation department. He returned to Nueces County and the terms of his probation were modified in June.

This week, Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections Department officials said that Bailey's transfer to Oklahoma was complete.

However, 6 Investigates has learned that Bailey now has pending charges in Oklahoma, including a felony charge of obtaining property by trick/deception or false representation/pretense, as well as at least one larceny charge.

Norman Regional Health System is also on alert to Bailey.

6 Investigates reporter Bryan Hofmann contacted the hospital after discovering Bailey wearing scrubs that belong to the hospital system.

The hospital sent out an internal security warning with Bailey's photo and a statement to local media regarding its policies:

"Norman Regional Health System is thankful to reporter Bryan Hofmann for contacting our team about this situation. Our leaders have informed key staff members and the Health System has procedures and protocols in place."

Norman Regional Health System

Hospital officials said to the best of their knowledge, Bailey has not come on the property, but that it is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said it is investigating Bailey's pending charges, which it was previously unaware of. The department said pending charges may have had different birthday's associated with them, but have now confirmed Bailey is the defendant in these cases.