JUST IN TIME: Nueces County signs on new healthcare provider for the Jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the clock ticking, Nueces County has found a new healthcare provider for its jail.

An agreement reached just after midnight Thursday morning with Wexford Health Services.

As 6 Investigates told you Wednesday, he County had one day to hire a new company after deciding to not use Armor correctional health services on a month-to-month basis.

There were some concerns from County officials after court documents showed Armor was in substantial debt and has over 80 pending lawsuits. Its contract expired at midnight last night.

County Judge Connie Scott tells KRIS 6 Wexford will provide services for at least 3 months for a fee of $70,000 per month and reimburse operating costs. The company will retain all current staff that had been employed by Armor.

The County previously voted to grant an exemption to competitive requirements for the purchase of jail healthcare services, which allowed for this contract. It intends to seek bids for a longer-term contract next year.

