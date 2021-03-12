500 homebound seniors to receive first dose vaccinations starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department will open its Save Our Seniors hotline pre-registration on Friday, March 12 at 12 p.m. for 500 first dose Moderna vaccinations.

The hotline number is 1-888-728-0018 and it will be available in both English and Spanish.

It's intended for people who are homebound within Corpus Christi city limits, and vaccinations will be administered Monday, March 15, Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17.

A homebound senior is identified as a patron who is unable to leave their home without difficulty.

The program garnered praise from Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a visit to Corpus Christi in February, when he announced the program would become a model for the rest of the state.