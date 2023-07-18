Watch Now
3 dead, 30+ displaced in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire: Officials

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 13:24:34-04

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – An apartment fire broke on Faye Drive late Sunday, killing three and displacing many, officials said.

The fire — at Northgate Apartments — started just before midnight.

The apartment complex is a total loss. Sixteen apartment units were involved.

Four people were taken to the hospital, a fire official said. Roughly 30 to 35 people were displaced, according to the building manager. A person who was missing has been located in the hospital. Pets also were reported lost in the blaze.

It’s too early to say what caused the fire. The fire marshal is investigating.

Nine agencies helped battle the blaze. Power was cut off for those living nearby.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

