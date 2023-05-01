New solar-powered water well essential to endangered whooping cranes in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preserving the coastal habitat and securing freshwater is critical for species like the endangered whooping crane.

Through a $20,000 donation from Phillips 66, a newly installed solar-powered water well 10 miles north of Rockport, Texas, will provide stable freshwater to the area for the endangered cranes as well as other critical birds and animals.

“The timing for this project was great because we’ve been in such a big drought,” said Jake Herring, Director of Land Conservation at CBBEP. “Being able to provide a fresh water source for our wildlife is already proving to be very beneficial for this area.”

Phillips 66 partnered with the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program (CBBEP) and the Aransas First Land Trust to set up the solar-powered water well on the 105 acres of wetlands that embody the Lamar Peninsula.

The solar-powered water well has a pumping capacity of 10-12 gallons per minute, operating four to six hours a day, with partial sun.

“We are happy to collaborate with local environmental and conversation organizations to promote biodiversity and environmental stewardship,” said Rich Johnson, spokesperson for Phillips 66. “By donating money and resources, we support their efforts to conserve the ecosystems upon which endangered species like the Whooping Cranes depend in Aransas County.”

According to experts, whooping cranes migrate to the Lamar Peninsula area from Canada each November through early March to escape harsh winter conditions.

Through Phillips 66’s philanthropic giving program, the installation of the new Lamar-Burton Sanctuary solar well will be extremely valuable to the endangered cranes migrating to the Coastal Bend for years to come.