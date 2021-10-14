New Lego Titanic Is The Company’s Largest-Ever Model Set

Remember when you thought that Death Star Lego set your kid wanted was huge? Well, move over, Darth Vader, because Lego’s latest blows it out of the sky.

At 9,090 pieces, the new Lego Titanic replica set is totally worthy of its namesake. Once those thousands of parts are snapped together, the model is more than 4 feet long!

It’s not just the massive scale of the legendary ship that makes the set so huge — this tinier Titanic is unusually detailed. The completed ship can pop open into three sections, allowing admirers to peek inside.

The model features the Titanic’s dining room, the famous first-class staircase and even the ship’s engine room, complete with moving pistons on the motors. The propellers really turn and the anchor really drops.

They even included lifeboats, something the real-life operators of the Titanic probably should have prioritized as well.

“Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date,” said Mike Psiaki, design master at Lego Group, in a statement. “We know brick builders and ship enthusiasts of all ages will love building the set and displaying it in their homes.”

So how much will it set you back, this miniature mother of all luxury liners and one of the 20th century’s most famous tragedies? The Lego Titanic costs a crisp $629.99 — definitely not a bargain, but then the Titanic’s story was never about being thrifty.

This Lego replica is meant to be more than just a temporary building project, too. The set includes a nifty little “TITANIC” plaque and a display stand so you can show off your achievement at home. (In other words, this is not a set to buy for your youngest Lego fans, unless they’re teamed up with an older builder.)

Technically, the Titanic is not actually the Lego set with the most pieces: that honor goes to the Lego World Map, which comes with 11,695 of them — but with that set, most are small colored studs designed to help create an art piece; it isn’t a traditional Lego model build. Previously, the largest building set was the Lego Colosseum, which comes with 9,036 blocks.

The Lego Titanic will be available as a preorder on the Lego site on Nov. 1 and you can purchase it starting Nov. 8: Gigantic blue diamond necklace and wistful theme song are not included.

