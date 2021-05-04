New from Tiffany's: men's engagement rings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As pandemic gathering restrictions ease for the fully vaccinated, big events like weddings are making a comeback.

For the man in your life with an eye for glitz and glamour, Tiffany and Company is rolling out a new product for just the occasion.

Tiffany's is releasing its first men's engagement ring. It comes in platinum designs, with a diamond in the center.

The jeweler is naming it after its founder: Charles Lewis Tiffany. Tiffany introduced the company's iconic women's engagement ring back in 1886.

For those getting ready to pop the question - or looking to get something to match their significant others' on their big day - the men's ring will be available at Tiffany's in New York this month.