NAACP, Valero team up to help fill gas tanks

CORPUS CHRISTI — For the second year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Corpus Christi (NAACP) and Valero have teamed up again to help people fill up their gas tanks.

In a time when inflation is affecting many people and gas prices remain high, organizers said they wanted to give back and help their community.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, they will hand out free gas cards at the parking lot of 402 North Tancahua St. starting at 9 a.m. across from the La Retama Library.

They will give out 300 cards.

