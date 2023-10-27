Watch Now
NAACP, Valero team up to help fill gas tanks

 On Saturday Oct. 28, organizers will hand out free gas cards to the public.
The NAACP and Valero Refineries are teaming up to provide a few members of the community with free gas cards.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 27, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI — For the second year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Corpus Christi (NAACP) and Valero have teamed up again to help people fill up their gas tanks.

In a time when inflation is affecting many people and gas prices remain high, organizers said they wanted to give back and help their community.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, they will hand out free gas cards at the parking lot of 402 North Tancahua St. starting at 9 a.m. across from the La Retama Library.

They will give out 300 cards.

