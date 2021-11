CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As prices for most products continue to rise, people say they are willing to pay up - even if it gets them into debt.

Four in 10 holiday shoppers are willing to go in debt this season, according to creditcards.com.

And those with credit cards are more willing to add debt.

This willingness isn't just because of generosity.

About 45 percent surveyed say they're willing to rack up debt during the holidays to make themselves happy.