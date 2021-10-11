DWYM: Will Dollar Tree still be a bargain after price hikes?

Are you paying more than a dollar at the popular store Dollar Tree?

The retail chain, which has 12 locations scattered across the Coastal Bend and more than 15,000 across the country, says it has no choice but to raise prices this year.

One of the last true dollar stores is about to succumb to inflation and soaring shipping costs, causing anger among many of its loyal shoppers.

Willa Davenport has been shopping at Dollar Tree for years.

We found her picking up "some paper towels, birthday cards," she said.

At a time when drugstore greeting cards can cost $6, they still are a dollar there.

As are wrapping paper and gift bags, food, home decor and even Halloween and Christmas decor.

"I don't think it is right for them to raise the price," Davenport said. "The reason is they are Dollar Tree, you go in there to get things for a dollar. Are they gonna change all their signs?"

The good news is that not everything is heading up: Dollar Tree officials say they plan to raise prices on some items to $1.25 to $1.50.

It will also convert parts of many stores to "Dollar Tree Plus" formats with prices as high as $5.

It really shouldn't come as a surprise if you have been to the grocery store, hardware store or the clothing store lately.

Prices are up everywhere, because of higher raw material and shipping costs.

"I am surprised that hasn't happened sooner," Dollar Tree customer Claudia Bligh said. "You get a great buy there."

Bligh says Dollar Tree items still will be a value at $1.50.

" I think people will be OK with it," she said.

But customer Shannon Carr had hoped that the company could hold out.

"We want to see a dollar. That's why you go there," Carr said. "Because its a dollar. Not a dollar fifty. One dollar."

Think about this: Dollar Tree has been selling items for just a dollar for more than 25 years.

And how they have been able to keep doing that this year is a mystery.