DWYM: Tips on getting a used car at a good price

Need a new car or truck for someone in your family this fall? It's a tough time to buy any vehicle because prices are so high.
DWYM: How to buy a used car at the right price
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 26, 2021
Here are some tips on what you may need to do to get a good vehicle at a good price, so you don’t waste your money.

This has been the toughest year in memory for buying a car, truck, or SUV.

New vehicles are scarce and used cars are selling for record prices.

But there are still ways to get a good deal.

Looking for a new truck or suv? Be prepared to take whatever the dealer has.

Here's what we are hearing:

"A lot of them are empty."

"If you need one today, you're going to have to be flexible."

So maybe a used vehicle? Prices are up more than 30 percent on popular ones since last year.

"If you find something under $10,000 that you feel good about, don't wait!"

A new report by CNBC shows there are three things you can do right now:

  • Consider a car, yes, a car. Remember those?

sedans like Camrys and Accords are still cheap and plentiful because demand is low.

  • Be very flexible on options and color.
  • Be patient: dealers predict used car prices will drop in a few weeks, as demand subsides for the fall.

But from the doesn't that stink file:

Trying to get a deal on a red-hot truck like a Chevy Silverado, Ford F150, or the new Ford Bronco.

Right now, don't expect any deals. And that stinks.

And a new CNN business report says supplies may not improve that much during the next few weeks. That's because the COVID-19 delta variant is now shutting down computer chip plants again.

Bottom line: take your time and don't chase the hottest new truck. So you don't waste your money.

