DWYM: How to request flex time to work from home

Talk about bad timing: many companies are now telling employees to come back to the office.

And at the same time worries are growing about the COVID-19 delta variant.

Consumer reporter John Matarese shows what you can do if you would like to continue working from home at least a few days a week, so you don’t waste your money.

It's the big move back to the office this summer, but some of us are not ready for it.

So we talked to the experts about how to talk to your boss about keeping a flex schedule.

Beth Schirmer has a schedule most office workers dream of.

"I'm fortunate to have that kind of flexibility," she said.

This chief officer at a law firm and mom is in the office two or three days a week and at home the other days.

"It's nice to know that if I have the HVAC guy coming, I can stay home, and not be in," she said.

Urban planner Chaunston Brown says he can't comprehend working in the office five days a week anymore.

"I think this new technology has made it easier than we thought it would be," Brown said.

But many of us are not so fortunate.

The office doors are opening up, the face masks are coming off and the boss wants you back in the office next week.

But what if you are not ready to return full-time?

Coming back to the office, some people just aren't ready for that.

Employment attorney Kelly Myers says if you want a flex schedule, don't just ask.

Instead, she says to email you boss with specific reasons for staying home and explain the benefit for the company.

“Come to your employer with the business justification of why working from home is good for the company, and good for you,” Myers said. “Make it a win-win.”

Then, explain why you will be more productive at home.

“Give your examples on how your productivity was met or exceeded from home,” she said.

Be sure to have a plan for face-to-face time.

“Give examples on how you will address meeting with people in the office now,” she said.

Schirmer's company is fine with her flex schedule.

But yours may not be, and you could find yourself missing too much.

“The biggest disadvantage is out of sight out of mind,” Myers said.

She says if everyone but you is in the office full time, you run the the risk of being passed over for promotions, or worse.

So maybe just request one day at home, so you don't waste your money.

