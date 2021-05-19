DWYM: How to find jobs that are making big comebacks

Out of work?

Or working a job, but you would like something better?

Now is a great time to job hunt.

Here are some jobs making the biggest comebacks this year so you don't waste your money.

With unemployment benefits running out soon, the good news is that many companies are hiring this spring.

We have the businesses with the most openings right now.

Morgan Baylor -- like many other restaurant workers -- found herself on the unemployment line last April.

"During quarantine, a lot of people were out of work. A lot of restaurants were done."

But now she's back at work.

Next to the hotel industry, restaurants were some of the hardest hit businesses during the shutdown last year.

"A little tacito, a fried taco," owner and chef Jose Salazar said, adding that now is the time to apply for restaurant jobs. .

"Everyone in our industry is hiring right now. It's actually hard to find people to work."

So with the help of employment site Monster.com, we found the jobs coming back fastest in 2021.

"At Monster we are seeing a return of jobs in the leisure sector, accommodation, and food services," said Monster's Vicki Salemi, who says you'll find the most listings right now in:

Hotels.

Restaurants.

And nursing, which was hit hard last year when elective surgeries and doctors visits stopped.

Then comes construction, especially home building in this red-hot home buying market.

Next is shipping and logistics, getting goods from point A to point B.

"We are looking to hire a thousand people across the country," said Kerry Byrne, the president of Total Quality Logistics, the nation's second largest freight brokerage firm.

They need sales people, accountants, freight brokers and more.

After shipping comes:

Airlines, rehiring pilots, flight attendants and gate workers.

Then information technology -- IT.

And day care as home-based workers move back to the office.

Baylor is thrilled to be working again.

"It's only going to go up from here," Baylor said.

Salazar is confident moving forward.

"I believe we can will things to happen if we try hard enough," he said.

And with some states ending unemployment benefits by June, and others by September, now is a great time to look for work so you don't waste your money.