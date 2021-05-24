DWYM: Businesses adding perks to help find good employees

Everywhere you look these days, businesses have help wanted signs up.

But they still can't find enough workers.

Consumer reporter John Matarese shows us the big incentives many of them are rolling out, so you don't waste your money.

Businesses are having the toughest time ever hiring workers right now as they ramp up to deal with a surge in customers and sales.

Some of them are offering some incredible incentives to attract qualified workers.

It's help wanted everywhere., but applicants are getting tougher to find

Earlier this spring, restaurant owner Randy Reichelderfer told us of his frustration.

"You can’t get people to show up, you can’t hire people," he said.

So restaurants and other businesses are now upping the ante.

Chipotle has raised wages to $15 an hour, is providing $200 hiring bonuses and paying some college tuition.

Applebee's is also offering tuition assistance.

Amazon has raised its minimum wage to $15.

Kroger and Costco have raised average hourly pay to $16.

And McDonalds is raising wages to $11 to $17 dollars an hour, with one McDonalds giving out $50 just to come to an interview.

But from the doesn't that stink file, some fast food restaurants are so understaffed they are closing dining rooms.

With many workers finding new careers during the pandemic, getting them back is proving difficult- even with higher pay and bonuses.

Are you looking for work?

Don’t wait for unemployment benefits to end in September.

You'll get the best perks now so you don’t waste your money.

