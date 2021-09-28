DWYM: Beware mushrooming streaming, cable TV costs

If you are like many families you probably have 3 or 4 streaming TV services. Add your internet bill to that and do you know how much you are paying?

How much do you pay each month for subscription services, such as cable TV, streaming TV, and your cell phone?

It is probably a lot more than you think.

Technology was supposed to save us money. But a new report on ZD Net -- from the research firm West Monroe -- claims the average family now pays $273 a month on subscriptions.

That's more than 3,000 dollars a year. That's 15 percent more than we did in 2018.

The report found most people underestimate what they pay.

So what's running up the bill?

Cable and internet: $150 a month.

Or internet and streaming TV: $100 a month.

Cell phone: $75 a month.

Home security, like Ring or Nest cameras: $10-30 a month.

Thanksgaming systems: $10 a month.

Toss in Pandora, Kindle, or Audible and you hit $273 a month.

And from the "Doesn't That Stink" file, look how pricey streaming TV has become for cable cord cutters.

HBO Max is $15 a month, Netflix $14 a month and Disney Plus, Peacock, Apple TV Plus and Discovery cost around $5 each.

Add internet service, and you can easily pay more than $100 a month, and that stinks.

So you may want to check that credit card statement to see how much you are really paying each month - so you don't waste your money.