Procter & Gamble issues voluntary recall of aerosol hair products

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and conditioners.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless products are included in the recall.

The FDA hasn't received any reports of adverse effects, but the company is pulling the products just to be safe.

For a full list of the recalled products go to FDA's website here.