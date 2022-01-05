Watch
Ford beats Tesla as top performing car stock of 2021

Ford has usurped Tesla to become the top performing car stock of 2021.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 05, 2022
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford has usurped Tesla to become the top performing car stock of 2021.

Company shares of the Ford Company soared by nearly 140 percent last year. Those figures not only outperformed Tesla, but rival General Motors as well.

The company doubled down on an electric future by launching the Ford restructuring plan, which shifts more resources to build electric vehicles like the upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Demand has been strong for that vehicle, with Ford halting reservations after hitting 200,000.

