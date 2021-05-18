Dairy Queen launches new contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a sweet treat to cool you down in the summer months, Dairy Queen has you covered.

The ice cream establishment is kicking off its Sweetest Season Pass contest today, May 19. Twenty people will get $5,000 in Dairy Queen gift cards.

In addition, the DQ brand will donate a $5,000 Sweetest Season Pass to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals "to help kids enjoy summer in the sweetest way."

DQ recently launched their summer Blizzard menu. The special flavors include Girl Scout Thin Mints, Brownie Batter, Raspberry Fudge Bliss, Drumstick with Peanuts, Frosted Animal Cookie and Cotton Candy.

The contest sweepstakes ends on May 24. You can enter on Facebook and Twitter by posting about your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor and using the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.