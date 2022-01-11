Bigger Goldfish on the way for American consumers

Pepperidge Farm has created a delicious new snack for adults.

They are hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults by creating a new product called goldfish mega bites.

These snacks are 50 percent that the regular Goldfish crackers.

The company hopes spicier, bolder flavors like cheddar jalapeno and sharp cheddar will capture the fancy of more consumers.

Pepperidge farm reports that adults never really stopped eating these crackers. And they also note that almost half of Goldfish customers don't have kids in their house.

And nostalgic comfort foods like Goldfish got renewed popularity during the pandemic as more people stayed home and munched.