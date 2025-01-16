NASA's stuck astronaut steps out on a spacewalk after 7 months in orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of NASA's two stuck astronauts is getting a change of scenery. Suni Williams stepped out on a spacewalk Thursday, her first since arriving at the International Space Station seven months ago.

He's tackling outdoor repair work alongside NASA's Nick Hague. Plans call for Williams to float back out next week with Butch Wilmore.

The duo launched aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule last June on what should have been a weeklong test flight. But Starliner malfunctions dragged out their return, and NASA ordered the capsule back empty. Then SpaceX delayed the launch of their replacements, meaning the two won't be home until spring.