Cowboys poised to beat Belichick-led Patriots for 1st time

Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. So much has changed in the two years since the Cowboys and New England Patriots last met In their 2019 matchup of New England’s top-ranked defense and Dallas’ top-ranked offense. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 14, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Much has changed in the two years since the Cowboys and Patriots last met in their 2019 matchup of New England’s top-ranked defense and Dallas’ top-ranked offense.

The Patriots held the Cowboys without a touchdown and slogged out a 13-9 win.

Two years later, Tom Brady is gone and New England is in the unfamiliar role of underdog as it tries to avoid its first 0-4 start at home under Bill Belichick.

The Cowboys have the NFL’s second-ranked offense this time and are poised to beat the Patriots for the first time during the Belichick era. 

